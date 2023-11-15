Half Year 2024 Warehouse REIT PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 15, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Simon Richard Hope - Warehouse REIT plc - Co-MD & Director



Good morning, and welcome to the Warehouse REIT's Half Year Results Presentation for the 6 months to September 2023. I'm Simon Hope, Joint Managing Director of Tilstone Partners and Co-Founder of the Warehouse REIT. I'm joined this morning by Paul Makin, our Investment Property Director; and Peter Greenslade, our Finance Director.



We'll follow the usual running order. I will cover the highlights of the period and provide an overview of our markets, then Paul will then talk through the portfolio performance, and Peter will present the numbers. I'll wrap up with a conclusion, and we'll leave plenty of time for a Q&A.



Okay. So today, there's a lot more clarity over the macro outlook than we saw 6 months ago. At the same time, we recognize that we're operating in an environment where interest rates are likely to stay higher for longer. In that context, we're pleased to operate an excellent operational performance and a much stronger financial position.



NTA per share is up nearly 1% since March to 123.7p, driven by