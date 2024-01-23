Jan 23, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Presentation

Jan 23, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* James Crawford

Naked Wines plc - Group CFO & Executive Director



=====================

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Naked Wines PLC investor presentation. (Operator Instructions) Before we begin, I'd like to submit the following poll. I'd now like to hand you to James Crawford. Good morning to you, sir.



James Crawford - Naked Wines plc - Group CFO & Executive Director



Thank you, Alessandro. Good morning, everybody. Welcome to the Naked Investor Meet Company presentation. I'm James, I'm the CFO of Naked. I've been with Naked for almost 10 years. Worked as CFO, and also, managing our UK business, for instance, in the middle. Came back to the CFO role in July of last year. And looking forward to talking to you today about our business.



So I'm going to run through 15 to 20 slides, and then, hopefully, that will leave some time for Q&A. Please do submit some questions. We've had a