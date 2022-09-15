Sep 15, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Sep 15, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* David M. Wood
Wickes Group plc - CEO & Executive Director
* Mark George
Wickes Group plc - CFO & Executive Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Adam Gareth Cochrane
Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Ami Galla
Citigroup Inc., Research Division - VP & Senior Associate
* Jack McNicol;Redburn;Equity Research Analyst
* Kate Calvert
Investec Bank plc, Research Division - Retail Analyst
* Matthew Neil McEachran
Singer Capital Markets Securities Limited, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst of Retail
* Samuel Berkeley Cullen
Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Tony Shiret
Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited, Research Division - Analyst
* Wayne Mervyn Brown
Liberum Capital Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst
===============
Half Year 2022 Wickes Group PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Sep 15, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...