David M. Wood - Wickes Group plc - CEO & Executive Director



Well, good morning all, and thank you for taking the time to join us this morning. I'm here with Mark George, our CFO, and we plan to spend the next 50 minutes or so outlining our new capital allocation policy and of course, answering any questions that you may have.



We have prepared a short slide presentation, and hopefully, you'll already have this in front of you. If not, it can be found in the Investor section of our Wickes plc website. But before we turn to the slides, let me give you a quick voiceover on our Q2 trading update that we've issued this morning.



I'm pleased to say that we've had an encouraging first half performance. We've seen an improvement in like-for-like sales in the second