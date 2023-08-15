Aug 15, 2023 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Corporate Participants

* Andrew Bell

Witan Investment Trust plc - CEO



Unidentified Participant



Joining me here in the studio, we have Witan's Chief Executive, Andrew Bell. Andrew, thanks very much for being here.



Andrew Bell - Witan Investment Trust plc - CEO



Thank you.



Questions and Answers:

So first half of 2023 was another challenging year. We've got stubbornly high inflation. We've got interest rates going up. Give us a sense of how Witan performed in the first half of this year.- Witan Investment Trust plc - CEOYeah. You wouldn't really think it to read all the news headlines, but actually, it was a pretty strong half of the year for equity markets. I think because gloom was so acute -- at the end of last year, people thinking inflation is going up. Interest rates are going up. We're all going