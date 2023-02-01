Full Year 2022 Wynnstay Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 01, 2023 / NTS GMT

Welcome to the presentation of our annual accounts. I'm Gareth Davies. I've been CEO since 2018. I've been with the business since 1999, previously Head of Agriculture. My background is commercial sales and commercial sales management.



Good afternoon. I'm Paul Roberts, man and boy with Wynnstay. You'll see my 35 years' experience. Generally, our career led at Wynnstay.



For those who are not so familiar with the business, background to our businesses is that we're a business about supplying farmers and customers in the rural communities. Started in 1918 here where we are today on the borders of Wales and England and Mid Wales. We started as a cooperative, becoming a PLC in 1992, and listing on to the AIM market in 2004.



I often use a phrase when people ask me: so what does your business do? We basically help farmers, both livestock and arable farmers, to produce food in a