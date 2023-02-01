Feb 01, 2023 / NTS GMT
Gareth Davies - Wynnstay Group Plc - CEO
Welcome to the presentation of our annual accounts. I'm Gareth Davies. I've been CEO since 2018. I've been with the business since 1999, previously Head of Agriculture. My background is commercial sales and commercial sales management.
Paul Roberts - Wynnstay Group Plc - Finance Director
Good afternoon. I'm Paul Roberts, man and boy with Wynnstay. You'll see my 35 years' experience. Generally, our career led at Wynnstay.
Gareth Davies - Wynnstay Group Plc - CEO
For those who are not so familiar with the business, background to our businesses is that we're a business about supplying farmers and customers in the rural communities. Started in 1918 here where we are today on the borders of Wales and England and Mid Wales. We started as a cooperative, becoming a PLC in 1992, and listing on to the AIM market in 2004.
I often use a phrase when people ask me: so what does your business do? We basically help farmers, both livestock and arable farmers, to produce food in a
Full Year 2022 Wynnstay Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 01, 2023 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...