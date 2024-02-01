Feb 01, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Presentation

Feb 01, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Gareth Davies

Wynnstay Group PLC - CEO

* Paul Roberts

Wynnstay Group PLC - Group Finance Director & Executive Director



=====================

Gareth Davies Wynnstay Group PLC-CEO



Welcome to the presentation of our annual accounts. I'm Gareth Davies, I've been CEO since 2018. I've been with the business since 1999 previously, head of agriculture, my background is commercial sales and commercial sales management.



Paul Roberts Wynnstay Group PLC-Group Finance Director&Executive Director



Good afternoon. I'm Paul Roberts man and boy with Wynnstay. You'll see my 35 years experience. Generally our career lead at Wynnstay. For those who are not so familiar with the business, backroom to our businesses that were a business about supplying farmers and customers in rural communities, started in 1918 here where we are today and on the borders of Wales and