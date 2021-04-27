Full Year 2020 Xaar PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

John Mills - Xaar plc - CEO



Welcome, everyone to Xaar's 2020 full-year results. My name is John Mills, and I'm the CEO of Xaar. And I'm joined by Ian Tichias, who is our CFO.



Today, we'd like to take you through the business highlights, followed by the financial results for 2020. And then have a deeper dive into the three business units, finishing with a summary and outlook for the business going forward. After that, we will then be happy to take any questions you may have.



I've been with Xaar now for 18 months, and I remain hugely excited about the opportunity we have. And I hope during this presentation, we get across why we're so excited and why we believe we will be successful.



As we have previously discussed, we have undertaken a restructure and refocus of the business. And I'm delighted to say that we have made great progress across all the business units and are particularly pleased that the go-to-market strategy for printhead continues to deliver new accounts across a wide range of markets.



Also, it's really exciting that we have such strong operational