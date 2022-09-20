Half Year 2022 Xaar PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 20, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

John Mills - Xaar plc - CEO



Welcome, everyone, to Xaar's 2022 interim results. My name is John Mills, the CEO of Xaar. And I'm joined by our CFO, Ian Tichias. Today, we will update you on the excellent progress made against our strategic plan and why we remain so excited about the future of Xaar.



So as a reminder, let me start by quickly setting the context. In the last two years, the business has been transformed and reenergized with a restructure and rebrand, and we are now delivering results. You remember, we passed the key milestone of delivering a profit in H2 last year, and we remain ahead of plan and in good shape to take the business forward.



So where are we today? To put it simply, the business is now in improved shape and moving towards profitable growth. We have delivered a strong first half despite the economic headwinds, and we are pleased to report a good performance across all four of our business units.



We're really proud of the work we have done with the integration of FFEI and Megnajet into the Xaar group. And it is great to see such a strong turnaround at EPS