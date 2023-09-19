Half Year 2023 Xaar PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 19, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

John Mills - Xaar plc. - CEO



Hello, and welcome to Xaar 2023 half-year results presentation. My name is John Mills, and I'm joined by our CFO, Ian Tichias. Today we would like to update you on our good financial performance, the significant progress we are making on delivering our strategy and why we remain so excited about the future results.



These last six months have seen a good performance from Xaar, with an adjusted profit of GBP1.8 million. And we retain a strong balance sheet with cash of GBP7.3 million. We continue to execute on our strategy, delivering a compelling product in each of our target market segments and reducing our customers' time to market by offering them the supporting system components.



Our products, especially Aquinox, are generating strong and increasing interest from customers validating the benefits of our high viscosity technology with the sustainability advantages they deliver. This last period has seen positive momentum in our sales pipeline continue. We have seen an increase in the number of OEM customers adopting our technology, and we now have clearer