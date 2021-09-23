Sep 23, 2021 / 08:45AM GMT
Presentation
Sep 23, 2021 / 08:45AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Mark Nichols
Xeros Technology Group PLC - CEO
* Paul Denney
Xeros Technology Group PLC - CFO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Marc Downes
Investor Meet Company - Moderator
=====================
Marc Downes - Investor Meet Company - Moderator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Xeros Technology Group PLC interim results investor presentation. (Event Instructions) The company may not be in a position to answer every question received during this meeting. However, the company will review all questions submitted today and publish responses where it's appropriate to do so. I'd also like to remind you that this presentation is being recorded.
Before we begin, we would like to submit the following poll. And if you would be so kind as to give your attention to that, we would be most grateful.
And I'd now like to hand over to
Half Year 2021 Xeros Technology Group PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Sep 23, 2021 / 08:45AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...