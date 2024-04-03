What's Driving Semtech Corp's Surprising 12% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar
19 minutes ago

Semtech Corp (SMTC, Financial) has recently experienced a notable uptick in its stock price, with a 12.27% gain over the past week and an 11.57% increase over the last three months. The company's market capitalization now stands at $1.75 billion, with the current stock price at $27.17. Despite these gains, the GF Value suggests caution, labeling the stock as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice, both currently and in the past valuation three months ago. The GF Value, which was $70.42 recently, has decreased from the past GF Value of $81.83.

Understanding Semtech Corp's Business

Semtech Corp, a key player in the semiconductors industry, specializes in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of a range of analog and mixed-signal semiconductors. These components are essential for IoT (Internet of Things) applications, including wireless semiconductors, connectivity modules, and related services. The company's primary revenue is generated from its Advanced Protection and Sensing Products segment, with the Asia Pacific region being the largest geographic revenue source. 1772989791999258624.png

Profitability Analysis

Semtech's Profitability Rank is a solid 7 out of 10, indicating a strong likelihood of continued profitability. However, the company's Operating Margin is currently negative at -11.48%, which is still better than 21.59% of 982 companies in the same industry. The ROE stands at a concerning -83.94%, yet it surpasses 4.2% of its peers. Similarly, the ROA and ROIC are negative at -23.41% and -6.45%, respectively, but these figures are still better than a portion of the industry, indicating mixed signals in terms of profitability. Semtech has maintained profitability for 9 out of the past 10 years, outperforming 71.55% of 914 companies. 1772989811720876032.png

Growth Prospects

The company's Growth Rank is impressive at 9 out of 10, reflecting strong growth in revenue and profitability. Semtech has achieved a 13.30% 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share, surpassing 62.26% of 893 companies. The 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 6.70%, better than 52.16% of 788 companies. Looking ahead, the Total Revenue Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) is estimated at 10.06%, which is more promising than 65.96% of 141 companies. The EPS growth rates are also robust, with a 21.00% 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate and a 10.80% 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate. The EPS Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) is projected at an impressive 20.00%. 1772989829345341440.png

Notable Shareholders

Among the significant shareholders of Semtech, Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) leads with 1,415,200 shares, representing a 2.2% stake in the company. Following him is Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), holding 1,077,768 shares, which accounts for 1.68% of the company. HOTCHKIS & WILEY also holds a notable position with 611,250 shares, making up 0.95% of Semtech's shares.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors, Semtech maintains a competitive edge with its $1.75 billion market cap. MaxLinear Inc (MXL, Financial) follows closely with a market cap of $1.49 billion, while SMART Global Holdings Inc (SGH, Financial) is not far behind at $1.4 billion. Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS, Financial) has a smaller market cap of $810.225 million, indicating Semtech's stronger position in the market.

Conclusion

In summary, Semtech Corp's recent stock performance has been impressive, with significant gains over the past week and three months. The company's strong market position in the semiconductors industry, particularly in the IoT segment, is a key driver of its revenue. Despite some concerns highlighted by the GF Valuation, Semtech's high Profitability and Growth Ranks, along with its positive growth rates, suggest potential for future success. The company's significant shareholders, including Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), reinforce confidence in its market standing. Compared to its competitors, Semtech's higher market capitalization reflects its robust position within the industry. Investors should, however, remain cautious and consider the mixed signals in profitability metrics before making investment decisions.

