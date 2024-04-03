Long-established in the Travel & Leisure industry, Hasbro Inc (HAS, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. It has recently witnessed a daily gain of 3.02%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of 11.11%. However, fresh insights from the GF Score hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of Hasbro Inc.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned Hasbro Inc a GF Score of 67 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

Understanding Hasbro Inc's Business

Hasbro Inc (HAS, Financial), with a market cap of $7.81 billion and sales of $5.00 billion, operates as a branded play company. Its diverse portfolio includes toys and games, television programming, motion pictures, and licensing programs. Iconic brands such as Transformers, Nerf, and Magic: The Gathering are part of Hasbro Inc's strategy to reach customers globally. The company's ownership stakes in Discovery Family and its acquisition of EOne in 2019, which added family properties like Peppa Pig and PJ Masks, have strengthened its multichannel presence. The recent addition of Dungeons & Dragons Beyond in 2022 has further expanded Hasbro Inc's reach to 10 million digital tabletop players.

Financial Strength Breakdown

Hasbro Inc's financial strength indicators present some concerning insights about the company's balance sheet health. The interest coverage ratio of 1.03 positions it worse than 85.03% of 608 companies in the Travel & Leisure industry, signaling potential challenges in managing interest expenses. The Altman Z-Score of just 1.37 indicates a risk of financial distress, and the low cash-to-debt ratio at 0.16 suggests difficulties in managing debt levels. Furthermore, a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, which is higher than 88.78% of industry peers, points to an over-reliance on borrowing.

Growth Prospects

Hasbro Inc's growth prospects appear limited, as reflected by its low Growth rank. The company's revenue has declined by an average of -3.2% per year over the past three years, underperforming 65.72% of 776 companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. This stagnation in revenue is concerning in a rapidly evolving market. Additionally, Hasbro Inc's predictability rank is just one star out of five, which increases investor uncertainty regarding the consistency of revenue and earnings.

Next Steps

Considering Hasbro Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential underperformance. Investors should be cautious and may want to explore other opportunities with stronger financial health and growth prospects. For those seeking to make informed decisions, GuruFocus Premium members can find more companies with strong GF Scores using the following screener link: GF Score Screen.

