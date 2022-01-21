Jan 21, 2022 / 01:30AM GMT

Tim Oldham - AdAlta Limited - CEO and MD



Thanks, Tim. Thanks for having us today. Just a quick summary of where AdAlta is up to right now. As Tim mentioned, we are a drug discovery and development company. Our mission in life is to create therapeutics that improve the health of our patients. We do this using our i-body platform, which is our drug discovery tool, and we believe this is a novel way of creating therapeutics against targets that traditional antibody approaches have struggled with.



We've so far created four assets from that platform, two that we wholly own in the field of fibrosis and inflammation. The lead asset is AD-214 which has completed Phase I clinical studies and is being prepared for Phase II in a disease called idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. And we've just started discovery in our second target in that same space.



And then we have two co-development collaborations with other biopharmaceutical companies. The first is with GE Healthcare to develop novel PET imaging agents for immuno-oncology. This is a preclinical stage asset. And the final one is a collaboration with