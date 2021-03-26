Alterra Ltd at ShareCafe Hidden Gems Investor Webinar Transcript

Mar 26, 2021 / 01:30AM GMT

Oliver Barnes - Alterra Ltd - CEO



Thank you, Tim. And thank you, everyone, for your time today. Alterra, we are an originator, developer, and manager of land and water assets here in Western Australia. And what we do and what we specialize in is turning undervalued land assets into premium horticultural assets. And this really falls into the development ag space.



And the fact that what we do as a company is bringing the people, the technology, the assets, and the capital together to unlock value. And it's one of the most lucrative ways to gain exposure to an industry currently. Generating $60 billion of farm gate revenue a year and forecasted to reach $100 billion by 2030.



Carpenters is our flagship horticultural development. This asset here is located in the Pemberton region. And it's a former blue gum plantation that we're now moving through to a 300-hectare avocado development. Key to that has been the water infrastructure and enabling that development.



And to just give an order of magnitude of what this means for the asset and what the waters enable us to do, we're taking