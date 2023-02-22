Full Year 2022 29Metals Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Thank you, Chris. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to 29Metals 2022 Full Year Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast. We'll be speaking to a presentation that was released to the ASX this morning along with our appendix for an annual financial report summary release and our 31 December 2022 mineral resource and ore reserve estimates. The presentation can be found on our website and also on the open briefing website. This call is being recorded and will be available for replay via the 29Metals website and the open briefing website.



29Metals Managing Director and CEO, Peter Albert, will commence the presentation before passing to our Chief Financial Officer, Peter Herbert, to talk to the results and then to group Geology Manager, Mark van Heerden to talk to the significant increase in mineral resources and ore reserves also announced today. Mark will then pass back to Peter to address 2023 priorities. I think Peter brought that forward, actually, sorry. We'll then invite your questions. Ed Cooney, our Chief Operating