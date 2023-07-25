Q2 2023 29Metals Ltd Activities Report Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the 29Metals Limited June Quarter Webcast and Call. (Operator Instructions).



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Mike Slifirski, Group Manager, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Michael Slifirski - 29Metals Limited - Group Manager of IR



Thank you, Melanie. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Mike Slifirski. We will be speaking to 29Metals' June quarterly report, which was released to the ASX this morning. The call and parallel webcast is being recorded, and will be available for replay via the 29Metals website and the Open Briefing website. 29Metals Managing Director and CEO Peter Albert; our COO, Ed Cooney; and CFO Peter Herbert will each lead you through the June quarterly highlights before we open the call for your questions.



For now I'd like to hand over to Peter Albert to commence discussion. Thanks, Peter.



Peter Geoffrey Albert - 29Metals Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Yes. Thanks, Mike, and welcome, everybody,