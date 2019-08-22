Full Year 2019 3P Learning Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2019 / 12:30AM GMT

Rebekah OâFlaherty - 3P Learning Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Hey, good morning, everyone, and welcome to our FY '19 full year results. This is a particularly important set of results because the end of FY '19 marked the end of our 3-year strategic plan, which was set way back in July 2017, and I'll touch on that in a moment. But first, let's look at the agenda.



Okay. So the agenda for today, I will provide you a financial summary of our results before Simon takes you through a more detailed look at the financial performance, including our 3 regions: APAC, EMEA and the Americas. And after that, I will unveil to you our 20:22 Accelerate Growth strategy and then give you a quick outlook for FY '20 before opening it up for questions.



Okay. So first, a quick recap of our strategy across 2017