Half Year 2020 3P Learning Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 13, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT

Rebekah OâFlaherty - 3P Learning Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our FY '20 Half Year Results. Here's the agenda for today. I'll start with an update of our progress against our 20:22 Accelerate Growth plan. Simon will then take you through our financial results, and I'll then provide you with our outlook for the rest of FY '20 before opening it up for questions.



Before I give a summary of our progress against our 20:22 Accelerate Growth plan, I want to first provide investors with an update on the work we have done to course correct the sales execution issues we had in APAC in FY '19. So first, just to recap, at our FY '19 full year results, we communicated that sales execution issues in APAC, which were caused by a decision to