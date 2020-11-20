Nov 20, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by 3P Learning Limited scheme meeting.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker for today, Chairman, Sam Weiss.
Thank you. Please go ahead.
Samuel Scott Weiss - 3P Learning Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairperson
Thank you, Anuja. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and fellow shareholders in 3P Learning Limited. For those of you whom I have not met, my name is Sam Weiss, and I'm the Chairman of the Board of 3P Learning.
Thank you for joining us today for the scheme meeting relating to the 3P Learning scheme of arrangement, which is being held online using the virtual meeting platform provided by our share registrar, Link Market Services Limited. If we experience any technical issues today, a short recess or an adjournment may be required depending on the number of shareholders being affected. If this occurs, I shall advise you accordingly.
The meeting today is being recorded and will be available after the meeting concludes -- or a recording of
3P Learning Ltd Scheme Meeting Transcript
Nov 20, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...