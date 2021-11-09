3P Learning Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 09, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT

Matthew Blake Sandblom - 3P Learning Limited - Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Matthew Sandblom, Executive Chairman of 3P Learning Limited. On behalf of the Board, I'm pleased to welcome you to the 2021 3PL Annual General Meeting.



The company's Secretary has advised me that a quorum is present, and I formally declare the meeting open. Consistent with prior years, we are recording today's meeting and the audio recording will be available for listening via the company's Investor website following the meeting.



I would like to introduce the directors and other officers of the company here with me today. Jose Palmero, the company's Chief Executive Officer; Dimitri Aroney, the Chief Financial Officer. The independent nonexecutive directors who are in attendance remotely are Belinda Rowe, Kathy Ostin and Mark Lamont, and the Company Secretary, Liz Wang. We also have with us today attending remotely Renay Robinson, representing the company's auditors, EY, who will be prepared to answer any questions about the conduct of the audit and are representative of Link Market