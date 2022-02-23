Half Year 2022 3P Learning Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the 3P Learning FY '22 Half Year Results Briefing. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Matthew Sandblom, Executive Chairman. Please go ahead.



Matthew Blake Sandblom - 3P Learning Limited - Executive Chairman



Welcome to the 3P Learning investor presentation of our half yearly results. I'm Matthew Sandblom, Executive Chairman of 3P Learning. Jose Palmero, CEO; and Dimitri Aroney, CFO, will be joining me on this presentation.



I'm very pleased with the progress that has been made since I've joined 3P as part of the merger of Blake eLearning in May last year. Bringing these 2 companies together made a lot of sense as each had complementary skills. But we still have to make it work in practice and bring 2 cultures together, while still delivering good financial results.



This is today's agenda. First, I will give an outline of our overall progress, followed by more detail provided by our CEO Jose, and then Dimitri will give us more detail about the financial