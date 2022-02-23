Feb 23, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the 3P Learning FY '22 Half Year Results Briefing. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to Matthew Sandblom, Executive Chairman. Please go ahead.
Matthew Blake Sandblom - 3P Learning Limited - Executive Chairman
Welcome to the 3P Learning investor presentation of our half yearly results. I'm Matthew Sandblom, Executive Chairman of 3P Learning. Jose Palmero, CEO; and Dimitri Aroney, CFO, will be joining me on this presentation.
I'm very pleased with the progress that has been made since I've joined 3P as part of the merger of Blake eLearning in May last year. Bringing these 2 companies together made a lot of sense as each had complementary skills. But we still have to make it work in practice and bring 2 cultures together, while still delivering good financial results.
This is today's agenda. First, I will give an outline of our overall progress, followed by more detail provided by our CEO Jose, and then Dimitri will give us more detail about the financial
Half Year 2022 3P Learning Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 23, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...