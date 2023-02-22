Half Year 2023 3P Learning Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the 3P Learning Investor and Analyst Briefing. Today, you will hear from Matthew Sandblom, Executive Chairman; Jose Palmero, CEO; and Anton Clowes, CFO, as they present to you the 3P Learning's half year results to December 31, 2022. I will now hand the conference over to Matthew. Please go ahead.
Matthew Blake Sandblom - 3P Learning Limited - Executive Chairman
Welcome to 3P Learning's half yearly investor and analyst briefing for the half year ending 31st of December 2022. My name is Matthew Sandblom. I am the Executive Chairman of 3P Learning. I'll also be joined in this presentation by our CEO, Jose Palmero; and our CFO, Anton Clowes.
First, I will give an overview of the company's performance, followed by a review of the strategy, and then I'll hand over to Jose to go into more detail about our performance in that half yearly period.
On Slide 6, we have some of the highlights of the first half of the '23 financial year. Now I think the B2C billings and the B2B billings give a fairly accurate picture of how the year -- the half
