Aug 18, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the 3P Learning FY '23 Results Call. Today, you'll hear from Mr. Matthew Sandblom, Executive Chairman; Mr. Jose Palmero, CEO; and Mr. Anton Clowes, CFO, as they present to you 3P Learning's 2023 full year financial results. (Operator Instructions)
I'll now hand over the presentation to Mr. Matthew, Jose and Anton from 3P Learning. Please go ahead.
Matthew Blake Sandblom - 3P Learning Limited - Executive Chairman
Hello. My name is Matthew Sandblom, Executive Chairman of 3P Learning. Welcome to the 3P Learning investor presentation. First, I will give an overview of the company's performance and our prospects in the year ahead, followed by Jose Palmero, our CEO, who will give a more detailed insights into our performance and where we're heading in the next year, and then that will be followed by Anton Clowes giving a more detailed financial presentation.
I'm pleased with the performance of 3P Learning for the '22-'23 financial year. As I mentioned in previous presentations, this was a year where the focus was on building out a full
Full Year 2023 3P Learning Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 18, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...