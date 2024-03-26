Mar 26, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Hello, everyone, and thank you for dialing in. This is Marlene from CI Capital Research team. We're happy to be hosting today ODH 4Q '23 results conference call.



From management, we have with us Omar Hamamsy, CEO; Ashraf Nessim, CFO; and Ahmed Abou El Ella, IR Director. As usual, we will start off with a presentation by management, and then we'll open the floor for questions.



I will now hand over the call to management for the presentation.



Omar El Hamamsy - Orascom Development Holding AG - Chief Executive Officer



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. I hope you're all doing well, and welcome to the results for 2023.



Let's jump to page 7 immediately and maybe a few highlights of what happened for us in 2023. 2023 was from a macroeconomic perspective and an operating environment perspective arguably yet the most difficult year of our operation, of our existence. And despite that, I think we have delivered extremely positive results that we are very excited about.



We continued our operations in 11 different