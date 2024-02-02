Q3 2024 Raymond Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Raymond Limited earnings conference call hosted by Antique Stockbroking Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Abhijeet Kundu from Antique Stockbroking. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Abhijeet Kundu - Antique Stockbroking Ltd - Moderator



Hi. Thank you. On behalf of Antique Stockbroking, I would like to welcome all the participants in the Q3 FY24 conference call of Raymond Limited. Today, we have with us from senior management of Raymond; Mr. S. L. Pokharna, who is Director of Raymond Limited; Mr. Amit Agarwal, Group CFO; Mr. Sunil Kataria, CEO of Lifestyle Business; Mr. Harmohan Sahni, CEO of Reality Business; and Mr. Jatin Khanna, Head, Corporate Development.



Without taking further time, I would like to hand over the call to Mr. Amit. Over to you, sir.



Amit Agarwal - Raymond Ltd - Group Chief Financial Officer



Thank you, Abhijeet. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you