Full Year 2023 Luceco PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Author's Avatar
Click here to view more FRA:2LC transcripts

Mar 26, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT
John Hornby - Luceco PLC - CEO

Okay. Good morning, everybody and thank you very much for coming here this morning to hear the results from Luceco for last year for 2023. So I will use the beeper.

The highlights. So revenue of GBP209 million last year, GBP206 million. Adjusted operating profit of GBP24 million. Last year, it was GBP22 million. I would say that was an okay year in a very difficult market. Although the top line actually grew by GBP3 million. If you look through the overstocking, de-stocking, our sales actually fell by approximately 5%. There was a GBP20 million overstocking in 2021 and there was a GBP5 million de-stocking in 2022.

So if you look through that, our sales actually declined. And we think they declined slightly less than the market. We think our markets were down about 6%, our sales, looking through de-stocking, were down about 5%. But the headline number is that the revenue was actually up.

Operating profit also up. Obviously, overheads increased a lot. We gave a significant salary increase at the start of last year. But our gross margin that started

Already have an account? Log in
Get the full story
Start 7-Day Free Trial
Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
30-Year Financial on one screen
All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
Customizable Stock Dashboard
Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
All data downloadable
Quick customer support
And much more...
30-Day 100% money back guarantee
You are not charged until the trial ends. Subscription fee may be tax deductible.
Excellent
4.6 out of 5 Trustpilot
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.