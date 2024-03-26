Full Year 2023 Luceco PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 26, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT

John Hornby - Luceco PLC - CEO



Okay. Good morning, everybody and thank you very much for coming here this morning to hear the results from Luceco for last year for 2023. So I will use the beeper.



The highlights. So revenue of GBP209 million last year, GBP206 million. Adjusted operating profit of GBP24 million. Last year, it was GBP22 million. I would say that was an okay year in a very difficult market. Although the top line actually grew by GBP3 million. If you look through the overstocking, de-stocking, our sales actually fell by approximately 5%. There was a GBP20 million overstocking in 2021 and there was a GBP5 million de-stocking in 2022.



So if you look through that, our sales actually declined. And we think they declined slightly less than the market. We think our markets were down about 6%, our sales, looking through de-stocking, were down about 5%. But the headline number is that the revenue was actually up.



Operating profit also up. Obviously, overheads increased a lot. We gave a significant salary increase at the start of last year. But our gross margin that started