Celcuity Inc (CELC) Reports Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Highlights Key Developments

Increased R&D Spending Amid Advancements in Oncology Therapeutics

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Loss: Reported a net loss of $63.8 million for the full year 2023, with a Q4 net loss of $18.8 million.
  • R&D Expenses: R&D expenses rose to $60.6 million for the full year, reflecting ongoing clinical trials.
  • G&A Expenses: G&A expenses increased to $5.6 million for the full year 2023 due to expanded operations.
  • Cash Position: Ended the year with $180.6 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments.
  • Earnings Per Share: Full year loss per share was $2.69, compared to the estimated $2.44 non-GAAP adjusted net loss per share.
Article's Main Image

On March 27, 2024, Celcuity Inc (CELC, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The clinical-stage biotechnology company, which is focused on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of multiple solid tumor indications, reported a net loss for the fourth quarter of $18.8 million, or a $0.65 loss per share. For the full year, the net loss widened to $63.8 million, or a $2.69 loss per share.

Celcuity's therapeutic candidate, gedatolisib, is a dual inhibitor targeting PI3K and mTOR, administered intravenously, which is currently in clinical trials. The company is actively advancing the development of gedatolisib, with a Phase 3 trial (VIKTORIA-1) evaluating its efficacy in combination with other drugs for advanced breast cancer, and a Phase 1b/2 trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Financial Performance and Operational Highlights

The company's total operating expenses for the fourth quarter were $19.7 million, a significant increase from $11.6 million in the same period the previous year. The full year operating expenses also rose from $39.4 million in 2022 to $66.2 million in 2023. This increase was primarily driven by research and development expenses, which were $18.1 million for the fourth quarter and $60.6 million for the full year, reflecting the costs associated with the clinical trials for gedatolisib.

General and administrative expenses also saw an uptick to $1.6 million for the fourth quarter and $5.6 million for the full year, mainly due to increased employee-related expenses and professional fees associated with compliance activities supporting financing and clinical operations.

The company's financial achievements, such as raising $65 million from the sale of equity, are crucial for sustaining its research and development efforts. The funds are expected to support Celcuity's operational activities into the first half of 2026, providing a solid runway for advancing its clinical programs.

Despite not generating revenue, the company's cash position remains strong, with cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaling $180.6 million as of December 31, 2023. This financial stability is vital for Celcuity as it continues to invest in its clinical-stage pipeline and seeks to bring innovative oncology treatments to market.

Analysis and Future Outlook

Celcuity's increased spending on R&D reflects its commitment to advancing its clinical pipeline, particularly the development of gedatolisib. The company's focus on targeted therapies for solid tumors could address significant unmet medical needs in oncology, potentially leading to substantial long-term value creation.

As Celcuity progresses with its clinical trials, investors will be closely monitoring the preliminary data from the Phase 1b/2 trial in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, expected in the first half of 2025, and the topline data from the VIKTORIA-1 trial in the second half of this year.

While the company's net loss has widened compared to the previous year, the strategic investments in its clinical programs could position Celcuity favorably if its therapies prove to be successful. The company's strong cash reserves should enable it to continue its research activities without the immediate need for additional financing.

For detailed financial tables and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the original 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Celcuity Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.