Marc Fredman, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS, Financial), sold 9,871 shares of the company on March 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc is a provider of technology solutions for the automotive, insurance, and collision repair industries. The company's software and services support the entire vehicle lifecycle, including advanced digital and artificial intelligence capabilities that power innovations in vehicle connectivity, autonomous driving, electric vehicles, and shared mobility.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,273,544 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction on March 26 is part of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 26 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc were trading at $11.88, giving the company a market capitalization of $7.195 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1, indicating that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

