Mar 27, 2024 / 02:00AM GMT
Presentation (Chinese, English)
Mar 27, 2024 / 02:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Luo Fei
Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Ltd - Chairman
* Akash Bedi
Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Ltd - Group CEO & CEO NA, Europe, ME & India
* Jason Wang
Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Ltd - CFO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Editor
=====================
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the 2023 annual results presentation for Health and Happiness International Holdings Limited.
Before we start, let me introduce the management representatives who are with us today. With us today is Mr. Luo Fei, Chairman; Mr. Akash Bedi, Group CEO, and CEO of North America, Europe, Middle East and India; Mr. Jason Wang, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer; Ms. Joy Tsai, Investor Relations Director.
During today's
Full Year 2023 Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Ltd Earnings Presentation (Chinese, English) Transcript
Mar 27, 2024 / 02:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...