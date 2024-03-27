Mar 27, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Dan Moyane - Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Limited - Head of Group Communications & CSI



Good morning, everyone. Yes, that sounds more like the people I know, energetic in early morning. My name is Dan Moyane. Welcome to this presentation of the interim financial results of Momentum Metropolitan Holdings for the period ended 31 December 2023. Now we are making this live presentation today from the company's head office in Centurion here in Tshwane. So very fitting venue to announce a robust half year performance from the office of the Group Chief Executive Officer, Jeanette Marais. This is a office, now this era is the beginning of a new and exciting chapter as Jeanette seeks to drive the Group with peoples.



Now Welcome to everybody who is joining us here today in this office space. But also, we welcome our analysts, the investors, shareholders, journalists, and of course, the employees of the company, some of whom I hear, and others will be watching us live on BDTV channel for one two on DSTV. We also live from now on the webcast via corpcam.com/MM27032024, which is today's date. Now the full