Full Year 2023 Metair Investments Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 27, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Paul O'flaherty - Metair Investments Ltd - Chief Executive Officer



Okay. Good morning, everybody, everybody in the room and everybody online. My name is Paul O'Flaherty, the CEO of Metair, welcome to all of you a particular welcome to the Board, I'm just got an attendance register here to see your front and center and very happy to have the MDs and some of their executive teams from all of our subsidiaries, yeah.



Because what we need to talk about is really the strength of Metair. And we've also have our executive teams from Romania and Turkey who are dialing in. So I'm joined today by Anesh, who you know, and we're really going to reflect on this last year.



This doesn't seem to work. So we reflect on this last year, but most importantly, we want to reflect on what we're going to do going forward and what we're doing every day and what consumes us as an executive team. For those of you online just don't forget you can ask your questions as we go along and then we'll get to at the end.



So if we can move to the next one next slide, please. And then the next one.