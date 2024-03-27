Full Year 2023 Ecora Resources PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 27, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Marc Bishop - Ecora Resources PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to Ecora's full-year 2023 results call. Financials were -- key financials were released -- pre-released as part of our Q4 trading update. So portfolio contribution is $64 million, down from the, frankly, exceptional year we had in '22, very much as expected. When we strip out that spectacular record year, though, and treated it as an outlier, 2023, very much in the line with our historical four- to five-year performance.



We'll come back to the detailed overview of the 2023 financials, which Kevin will cover in more detail. The first half of our presentation; however, will focus on, number one, the solid platform that we have here at Ecora to deliver short, medium, and long-term organic growth; number two, the scarcity of funding to the mining sector that currently exists and as a permanent source of capital, creating very favorable market environment for Ecora to acquire new high-quality royalties.



Number three, as you have seen earlier today, we announced a new capital allocation