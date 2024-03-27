Full Year 2023 S4 Capital PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 27, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Martin Sorrell - S4 Capital PLC - Executive Chairman of the Board



Good morning, everybody. I'm here in London. I'm joined by my left, Scott Spirit. On my right, Mary Basterfield. And first time on our extreme right, Jean-Benoit Berty, who as you've seen from the release, has joined us, knows a Chief Operating Officer of S4.



The presentation today is a number of aspects to it. I'll do a brief introduction. I hand over to Scott to talk a little bit about our strategy. Mary talk about our results. And then Scott will again, we'll talk about market momentum and client analysis and then was to hire, who is in Las Vegas. So it's really early morning for him. We'll cover artificial intelligence and what we're seeing, and I'll give you a brief summary and outlook.



And then for Q&A, we have Brady. Where are you Brady?



Brady Brim-DeForest - S4 Capital PLC - CEO, TheoremOne



It's a wee bit early here too.



Martin Sorrell - S4 Capital PLC - Executive Chairman of the Board



Okay. Thank you.