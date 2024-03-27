Full Year 2023 Windward Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 27, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Ami Daniel - Windward Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder, Executive Director



Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining us on this Spark live. My name is Ami Daniel. I'm the Co-Founder and CEO of Windward. We're very pleased to be updating the market today on our financial year '23 results. With me on the line is Ofer Segev, our CFO. Ofer?



Ofer Segev - Windward Ltd - Chief Financial Officer



Yeah. Hi, good morning, everybody.



Ami Daniel - Windward Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder, Executive Director



Just before we start talking about the company, we all woke up yesterday to terrible news from Baltimore, where a Maersk-operated vessel called the Dali had collided with a Baltimore bridge, thereby, first of all, causing the tragic loss of six people's lives but also effectively shutting down the port for the coming period. I think it was another reminder in a chain of events from the Red Sea to the drought in the Panama Canal that global trade and shipping are the bedrock of the global economy, and