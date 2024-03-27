Half Year 2024 Nanoco Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 27, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Brian Tenner - Nanoco Group PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Director



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Nanoco's preliminary results for financial year 2023. My name is Brian Tenner. I'm the CEO of Nanoco. And with me this morning, I have Dr. Nigel Pickett, our CTO and Co-Founder of Nanoco; and also, Liam Gray, our Chief Financial Officer.



So if I immediately flip over to slide number 4, I'll just take you through the highlights of the last financial year. Importantly, we achieved all of our development milestones for all of our customers, particularly our key customers and the various work programs that we're doing for them. That's the lifeblood of the company because it allows our products to move through their development cycle towards the ultimate goal of commercial production.



As a result of the large contract with European customer, we now have two sensing materials that are in final validation with the customer, and we understand that they are also testing those materials with their customer. We hope to have news on that in the near future.



Everyone will be aware