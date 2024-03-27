Q4 2023 Gamida Cell Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 27, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Mike Kuczkowski - Gamida Cell Ltd - Corporate Communications



Thank you, Daryl, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to today's call, during which we will provide an update on the company and review our financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023. Earlier this morning, we issued two press releases. One announcing the commencement of a restructuring process supported by Highbridge Capital Management, and the other summarizing our financial results and providing a business update. Both press releases are available at our website, www.gamida-cell.com<