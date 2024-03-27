Full Year 2023 S4 Capital PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 27, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Martin Sorrell - S4 Capital PLC - Executive Chairman of the Board
Good afternoon here from London . Good morning in the States. I'm joined in London at by Scott Spirit, Mary Basterfield, and Jean Benoit-Berty who you know from the press release has joined us effectively today as Chief Operating Officer.
We've had a long presentation for you in several several sections other brief introduction, and then Scott will talk a little bit about our strategy. Mary will take you through our results. Scott will then take a look at market momentum and client analysis. And Wes, who is in Las Vegas, the Adobe and conference wil talk about artificial intelligence . And we have Chris, Chris Martin, joining us from Barcelona. And Brady, I think from Maine, I think it is.
Brady Brim-DeForest - S4 Capital PLC - CEO, TheoremOne
Los Angeles, today.
Martin Sorrell - S4 Capital PLC - Executive Chairman of the Board
Los Angeles. We lose if they lose Tracit. Okay. So both on the West Coast as were really appreciate
