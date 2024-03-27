Q4 2023 Endeavour Mining plc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 27, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Endeavor's Mining's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 results webcast. (Operator Instructions)Today's conference call is being recorded and a transcript of the conference will be made available on Endeavor's website tomorrow.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Endeavor's Vice President, Investor Relations, Jack Garman.



Jack Garman - Endeavour Mining PLC - IR VP



Hello, everyone, and welcome to Endeavor's Q4 and Full Year 2023 Results Webcast. Before we start, please note our usual disclaimer. On the call today, I'm joined by Ian, Guy, Mark, (inaudible) Today's call will follow our usual format and you know first go through our full year results highlights. Djaria will provide an ESG update. Guy will present the financials. Mark will walk you through our operating results by [mine], Jono will provide an exploration update. After Ian's closing remarks, we'll open up the line for questions. I'll now hand over to Ian.



Ian Cockerill - Endeavour Mining PLC - CEO