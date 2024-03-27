Q4 2023 WashTec AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 27, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Andreas Pabst - WashTec AG - CFO, Member of the Management Board



Hello and welcome. I'm delighted to welcome you to today's annual press conference today with WashTec's CSO, Sebastian Kutz, and myself, Andreas Pabst, CFO. We look forward to presenting our current areas of focus, the business figures 2023, and we are happy to answer your questions.



As you know, our previous CEO, Ralf Koeppe, left the company by mutual agreement at the end of February.



So before we dive into current areas of focus at WashTec and the figures of 2023, a few words about Ralf Koeppe and Michael Drolshagen, who will look forward to welcome as his successor. Ralf Koeppe was CTO from July 2019 and additional CEO from WashTec AG from January 2020. During this time as CEO, he led our company through many challenges for which all of us at WashTec are very