Q1 2024 Carnival Corp and Carnival PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 27, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
Beth Roberts - Carnival Corporation & plc - SVP of IR
Good morning. This is Beth Roberts, SVP Investor Relations, Carnival Corporation plc. Welcome to our first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. I'm joined today by our CEO, Josh Weinstein, our Chief Financial Officer, David Bernstein; and our Chair, Micky Arison.
Before we begin, please note that some of our remarks on this call will be forward-looking. Therefore, I will refer you to the forward-looking statement in today's press release. All references to ticket prices net for diems, net yields and adjusted cruise costs without fuel will be in constant currency unless otherwise stated. References to per diems and yields will be on a net basis. Our comments may also reference cruise costs without fuel, EBITDA, net income, net loss, earnings per share, free cash flow and ROIC, all of which will be on an adjusted basis unless otherwise stated. All these references are non-GAAP financial measures found in our earnings press release. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures and other associated disclosures
