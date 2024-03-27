Q4 2023 Orezone Gold Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 27, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



My name is Dennis, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Orezone Gold Corporation 2023 year-end results. And 2024 guidance Webcast and Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Again, I would now like to turn the conference over to Patrick Downey, Orezone. Please go ahead.



Patrick Downey - Orezone Gold Corp - President, Chief Executive Officer and Director



Thank you, and welcome everybody to the webcast and conference call. Obviously, we will be making use of forward-looking statements in this presentation. So please read at your leisure.



So a quick summary of the Q4 and full year 2023 results. We finished the year very strongly. Q4, we had the gold production of 30 people, 33,916 ounces. Our gold sales were 33,782 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,246 per ounce sold.



And at the end of the quarter, we had cash of $19.5 million. 2023 was a very strong year first full year of production for the Company. We achieved our production and cost guidance. Production was 141