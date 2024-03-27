Mar 27, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Second Quarter 2024 Franklin Covey Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to your speaker for today, Derek Hatch. Please go ahead.
Derek Hatch - Franklin Covey Co. - Corporate Controller of Central Services - Finance
Thank you. Hello, everyone. On behalf of Franklin Covey, it's my pleasure to welcome you to our conference call to discuss our second quarter fiscal 2024 financial results. We hope that you're enjoying good weather wherever you are in the world this spring or fall if you're in the Southern Hemisphere.
Before we begin this presentation, we'd like to remind everybody that the presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Forward-looking statements are based upon management's current expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to
Q2 2024 Franklin Covey Co Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 27, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...