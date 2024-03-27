Q2 2024 Franklin Covey Co Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 27, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Second Quarter 2024 Franklin Covey Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to your speaker for today, Derek Hatch. Please go ahead.



Derek Hatch - Franklin Covey Co. - Corporate Controller of Central Services - Finance



Thank you. Hello, everyone. On behalf of Franklin Covey, it's my pleasure to welcome you to our conference call to discuss our second quarter fiscal 2024 financial results. We hope that you're enjoying good weather wherever you are in the world this spring or fall if you're in the Southern Hemisphere.



Before we begin this presentation, we'd like to remind everybody that the presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



Forward-looking statements are based upon management's current expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to