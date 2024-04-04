Sterling Infrastructure Inc (STRL, Financial) CEO Joseph Cutillo sold 118,322 shares of the company on March 27, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $112.81 per share, resulting in a total value of $13,352,926.82. Sterling Infrastructure Inc is a construction company engaged in the United States. The company operates through a variety of segments, including heavy civil construction, residential construction, and light commercial construction. It specializes in building, maintaining, and repairing infrastructure across various sectors. Joseph Cutillo’s recent transaction follows a pattern of insider activity over the past year, where the CEO has sold a total of 240,326 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Sterling Infrastructure Inc shows a trend of insider sales, with 10 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. Shares of Sterling Infrastructure Inc were trading at $112.81 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $3.507 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 25.49, which is above the industry median of 15.325 and also exceeds the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $38.08, indicates that Sterling Infrastructure Inc is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.96. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. For more detailed information and analysis on insider trades and the company's financials, visit the Sterling Infrastructure Inc (STRL) summary page on GuruFocus.

