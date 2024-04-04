Tradeweb Markets Inc CTO Justin Peterson Sells 5,013 Shares

Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW, Financial), a leading global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities, and money markets, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Technology Officer Justin Peterson sold 5,013 shares of the company on March 25, 2024. Justin Peterson has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 56,850 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock during that time. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales at Tradeweb Markets Inc, with a total of 20 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the past year. On the day of the sale, shares of Tradeweb Markets Inc were trading at $104.83, valuing the company at a market cap of $22.20 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 61.05, which is significantly above the industry median of 18.07 and also above the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company. The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $96.25, results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.09, indicating that Tradeweb Markets Inc is fairly valued. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The insider transaction history and current valuation metrics provide a snapshot of Tradeweb Markets Inc's financial position and insider sentiment. As always, investors are encouraged to consider the context of these transactions and perform their own due diligence.

