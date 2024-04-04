Brian Millham, President and Chief Operating Officer of Salesforce Inc (CRM, Financial), sold 1,663 shares of the company on March 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $307.5 per share, resulting in a total value of $511,347.5.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 555,087 shares of Salesforce Inc (CRM, Financial) and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company's insider transaction history reveals a pattern of 342 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

Salesforce Inc (CRM, Financial) is a global leader in customer relationship management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together. It is the enterprise cloud computing leader with social and mobile cloud technologies - including its flagship sales and CRM applications - helping companies connect with customers, partners, and employees in entirely new ways.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Salesforce Inc (CRM, Financial) were trading at $307.5, giving the company a market capitalization of $292.34 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 71.76, above the industry median of 27.09 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.25, with a GF Value of $246.00, indicating that Salesforce Inc (CRM, Financial) was considered modestly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

