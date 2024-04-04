Coinbase Global Inc (COIN, Financial), a leading provider of financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy, has reported an insider sell according to the latest SEC filings. Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of the company on March 25, 2024. Paul Grewal has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 205,912 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock during that period. This recent transaction continues the trend of insider sells at Coinbase Global Inc, with a total of 109 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year. On the day of the sale, shares of Coinbase Global Inc were trading at $275.6, valuing the company at a market cap of $62.192 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 713.06, significantly higher than the industry median of 18.07 and above the historical median for the company. The stock's valuation also appears stretched when considering the GuruFocus Value; with a share price of $275.6 and a GF Value of $77.93, Coinbase Global Inc's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 3.54, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued according to this metric. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity at Coinbase Global Inc. The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value estimate. For investors monitoring insider activity, the consistent sell pattern by insiders, including the Chief Legal Officer, may provide insights into their perspective on the company's current stock valuation and future prospects.

