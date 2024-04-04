On March 26, 2024, Director Scott Galit executed a significant stock sale of Payoneer Global Inc (PAYO, Financial), offloading 647,342 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

Payoneer Global Inc is a financial services company that provides online money transfer and digital payment services. The company enables businesses, professionals, and consumers to connect with each other globally and facilitates seamless cross-border payments.

Over the past year, the insider, Scott Galit, has sold a total of 1,436,476 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest sale is part of a series of transactions by the insider within the same period.

The insider transaction history for Payoneer Global Inc shows a pattern of 0 insider buys and 25 insider sells over the past year, indicating a trend of insider sales in the company's stock transactions.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Payoneer Global Inc were trading at $4.69, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.806 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 20.38, which is lower than the industry median of 27.09 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value assessment, with a stock price of $4.69 and a GF Value of $6.52, Payoneer Global Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.72, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's value. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the implications of insider trades.

