Director Elizabeth Bruno Sells 5,000 Shares of Brady Corp (BRC)

Director Elizabeth Bruno of Brady Corp (BRC, Financial), a global leader in industrial and safety printing systems and solutions, identification solutions, and workplace safety, has sold 5,000 shares of the company on March 28, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $59.7 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $298,500. Following this transaction, the insider's stake in Brady Corp has decreased, reflecting a change in the insider's investment in the company. Over the past year, Elizabeth Bruno has sold a total of 36,752 shares of Brady Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest sale continues a trend of insider selling at the company, with a total of 7 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. The market capitalization of Brady Corp stands at $2.882 billion as of the date of the insider's recent sale. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 15.57, which is below both the industry median of 17.78 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio, suggesting a lower valuation relative to its peers and its own historical valuation. Brady Corp's shares were trading at $59.7 on the day of the insider's sale, aligning with the company's market cap. The price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.05, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued when compared to the GF Value of $56.68. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. SEC Filing

