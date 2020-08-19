Aug 19, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the HT&E 2020 Interim Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that this conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Ciaran Davis, CEO and Managing Director of HT&E. Thank you. Please go ahead.
Ciaran Davis - HT&E Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director
Good morning and welcome to our interim results presentation. I appreciate it's a busy day, so we've prepared a deck that we'll quickly take you through now, with plenty of additional material in the appendices and we can discuss in more detail over the coming days.
HT&E is proving resilient with strong fundamentals to work through COVID-19 and be well positioned for growth when the recovery comes. Radio's relevance continues to grow as people have become more engaged over the past few months, seeking a sense of connection and community. More people are listening at breakfast time throughout the mornings and afternoons. Drive time listening
Half Year 2020 HT&E Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 19, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...