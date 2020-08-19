Half Year 2020 HT&E Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Good morning and welcome to our interim results presentation. I appreciate it's a busy day, so we've prepared a deck that we'll quickly take you through now, with plenty of additional material in the appendices and we can discuss in more detail over the coming days.



HT&E is proving resilient with strong fundamentals to work through COVID-19 and be well positioned for growth when the recovery comes. Radio's relevance continues to grow as people have become more engaged over the past few months, seeking a sense of connection and community. More people are listening at breakfast time throughout the mornings and afternoons. Drive time listening